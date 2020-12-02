A man and a woman were arrested in Woodland Park on Wednesday after they were caught in stolen vehicles after trying to pass counterfeit bills at a convenience store and a fast food restaurant, the Teller County Sheriff's Office said.
Stephen McMahon, 39, and Julia Hartman, 25, were booked into the Teller County jail in Divide on suspicion of aggravated motor vehicle theft, six counts of forgery and seven counts of criminal possession of a forged instrument.
A Conoco clerk in Florissant called the Sheriff's Office about 1:30 p.m. after the couple allegedly tried to use counterfeit money at the gas station. The clerk described the suspects' vehicles and license plates. Woodland Park police helped find the couple — along with two stolen vehicles — at a Taco Bell in Woodland Park just more than an hour later. The couple had managed to pass a fake $20 bill while purchasing food, authorities said.
Authorities recovered Subaru taken from Colorado Springs and a Chevrolet Silverado with a trailer stolen from Longmont, the agency said.