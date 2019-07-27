A 21-year-old man and a teenager have been arrested in a shooting Thursday at Metcalfe Park that left two people injured, the Fountain Police Department said Saturday.
Justyn Hornback and a 17-year-old juvenile male each are facing the following charges: attempted second-degree murder, first-degree assault and reckless endangerment.
The 17-year-old, whose name was not released, also is facing a charge of juvenile in possession of a weapon.
Hornback is being held in the El Paso County Criminal Justice Center and the juvenile was booked into Spring Creek Youth Center.
Fountain police received reports of shots fired at the park at 704 E. Ohio Ave. about 7:30 p.m. Witnesses said they had seen two men shooting at each other, police said.
Officers were unable to locate the shooters, but about an hour later, Fountain police were notified that two gunshot victims had arrived at a hospital.
