Two men have been arrested in the Nov. 3 killing of a man found bleeding in the 2300 block of East Monument Street east of downtown, Colorado Springs police said Wednesday.
Deveon Moore, 18, was arrested on suspicion of manslaughter and Treslyn Laurent-Morales, 24, was held on suspicion of tampering with evidence in the death of Xavier Padilla of Colorado Springs.
Police have not said how Xavier Padilla was killed or why Moore and Laurent-Morales are suspected in the death.
Padilla was found on the ground with "serious injuries" just before 7 a.m. on Nov. 3, police said. The El Paso County coroner ruled his death a homicide the next day.
Police obtained arrest warrants in the case last week and Moore surrendered on Nov. 21, police said.
Laurent-Morales was arrested Monday. He was being held in lieu of $10,000 bail at the El Paso County jail. The jail had no record on Moore.