Police are reporting an alleged escape plan by two wanted people in Fountain failed on Wednesday.
At about 8 in the morning police were executing a search warrant in the 500 block of Windsor Lane. A man and woman tried to escape the mobile home through holes in the floor, according to police. They were quickly taken into custody and arrested on active warrants.
Authorities found multiple stolen vehicles at the property including a truck, trailer and three motorcycles.
The woman is 25-year-old Rachel Barker. She was booked on an outstanding warrant out of Douglas County for forgery.
The man is 37-year-old Paul Bolivar. He was booked for an outstanding warrant out of El Paso County for a traffic offense.
