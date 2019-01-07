A second suspect has been arrested in the slaying of Nicholas Gabriel Romero at a southeast Colorado Springs apartment complex, police said Monday.
Romero, 32, was found shot to death about 3 a.m. Dec. 8 outside of the Windmill Apartments in the 4000 block of Lacy Lane.
Police had been searching for Savino Benjamin Anceno, 20, on suspicion of first-degree murder. He was arrested Friday. Saphire Lee Nicks, 22, was arrested Dec. 18 in the case, also on suspicion of first-degree murder.
Romero, who went by "Nic," was born in Sacranento, Calif., his obituary says. He is survived by an 8-year-old daughter, Jessa, "who was the most important part of his life." They shared a loved for movies, s'mores and adventures.