Two men are in custody after allegedly breaking into several Colorado Springs businesses early Wednesday morning.
An employee of a business in the 1800 block of Briargate Boulevard watched on surveillance from home as one of the burglars roamed the building around 3:30 a.m. The owner called police, who went to investigate.
An officer went to that neighborhood and saw a car driving in circles, "perhaps being unable to find an exit from the neighborhood," police said.
The officer pulled the vehicle over and while talking to the occupants saw evidence linking them to the burglaries. Both men were arrested.
The suspects have been identified as Trenton Hagan and John Warren.