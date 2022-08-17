Two men were arrested after a neighbor witnessed an apparent early morning burglary in progress.
The neighbor called police and said they watched as two men entered their neighbor's garage and allegedly loaded the trunk of their car with stolen items.
Though officers did not arrive on time to stop the burglary, an officer saw the suspects as they turned into the parking lot of a 7-Eleven in the 300 block of Mount View Lane.
An officer made contact with four people in the vehicle, two men and two women.
The two men, identified as Edward Davidson Jr., 52, and Trayvond Saunders, 27, were arrested on warrants for second-degree burglary and first-degree criminal trespass. The women were not identified.