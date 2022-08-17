Police arrest two

Two men arrested after early morning burglary.

 Gazette file photo

Two men were arrested after a neighbor witnessed an apparent early morning burglary in progress.

The neighbor called police and said they watched as two men entered their neighbor's garage and allegedly loaded the trunk of their car with stolen items. 

Though officers did not arrive on time to stop the burglary, an officer saw the suspects as they turned into the parking lot of a 7-Eleven in the 300 block of Mount View Lane.

An officer made contact with four people in the vehicle, two men and two women.

The two men, identified as Edward Davidson Jr., 52, and Trayvond Saunders, 27, were arrested on warrants for second-degree burglary and first-degree criminal trespass. The women were not identified.

Sign Up for Springs Morning Brew

Your morning rundown of the latest news from Colorado Springs and around the country

View all of our newsletters.

Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

View all of our newsletters.
Load comments