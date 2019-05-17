Two were arrested on suspicion of breaking into a car after a brief standoff with police Thursday morning.
Matthew Kingery, 21, and Shannon Dungan, 19, allegedly stole items from inside a vehicle parked in the 3500 block of Jon Street April 29 and tried to sell at least one in the following days, police reports say.
Detectives found Kingery and Dungan Thursday morning in the 4200 block of North Nevada Avenue. The pair initially refused to surrender, but officers eventually took them into custody.
Police also found a stolen car and rifle in the pair's possession, reports say.
Kingery had two previous warrants out of Douglas County and is being held at the jail without bail, according to court records. Dungan had a previous warrant out of El Paso County and is being held at the jail without bail.