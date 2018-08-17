officerinvolvedshootgin.jpg_large
Photo via Gazette reporter Kaitlin Durbin. 
Police arrested an adult and a juvenile and recovered a handgun after a shooting Friday night in southeast Colorado Springs near Jet Wing and Morley Drives, spokesman Lt. Howard Black said.

The arrests are related to a report of a robbery in which a cellphone and house key were taken from a juvenile at gunpoint near Giberson Elementary School, 2880 Ferber Drive, police said.

Black did not say if an officer or the suspects fired the shots. No injuries were reported.

The names of the suspects were not released.

Ellie is a crime and breaking news reporter.

Kaitlin is a public safety reporter with a focus on investigations.

