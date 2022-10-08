Police found more than 300 fentanyl pills in a “suspicious vehicle” Wednesday.

A Colorado Springs police officer patrolling the 300 S. Academy Blvd. area noticed drug paraphernalia inside the vehicle and contact people associated with it, police say. Authorities recovered 376 fentanyl pills during the investigation and arrested two people for narcotics distribution. The bust happened around 3:30 a.m.

Officers say that area has seen an increase in criminal activity at its 24-hour “skilled gaming” gambling establishments.