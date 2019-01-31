Two people suspected of stealing a car that was left running and unattended were arrested Wednesday after a standoff with Colorado Springs police.
Gazette news partner KKTV reported that the owner of the car left it running behind their house about 10 a.m. Officers lost sight of the car during a pursuit.
Later Wednesday, officers tracked a suspect to a condominium complex near Murray and Fountain boulevards. He barricaded himself, forcing an hour-long standoff with police.
Two people were taken into custody just before 5 p.m., KKTV reported.
Their names were not immediately made available.
Last year, 177 vehicles that were being warmed up while unattended were stolen in Colorado Springs, according to a tweet from police. Officers hope to curb these crimes during Puffer Awareness Week, which ends Saturday.
"In about four to seven seconds, your car could be gone. Even when you think you have it locked, breaking a window happens quickly and the car is moving down the roadway," said Lt. Howard Black, spokesman for the Colorado Springs Police Department.