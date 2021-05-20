An educational nonprofit founded by two former Colorado Springs students is launching several free summer enrichment programs, according to a recent news release.
Tutors For Change, a tutoring service that provides online aid for less than $1 per hour, is offering several courses and workshops from June 7 to July 25, according to CEO and co-founder Arjun Kudinoor.
“We plan to have a broad range of offerings,” said Kudinoor, a 2019 graduate of Discovery Canyon Campus High School. “We’re trying to bridge the educational and financial gaps that were created by the pandemic.”
The summer initiative will include crash courses in arts and science for elementary/middle school students, college prep workshops and seminars for high school students, and a beginner’s “coding camp” for students in grades 6-12. The programs will be virtual, and completely free for anyone who wishes to attend.
Tutors For Change is the brainchild of Kudinoor and former Discovery Canyon classmate Kaleb Neal. During their senior year, the two honor students had been tutoring for pay when they realized that many students and families who needed tutors could not afford to hire one — especially after the heavy financial toll exacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Our vision is to create a world free of barriers to receiving a good education,” said Kudinoor, a 2019 Best and Brightest honoree. “We want to do that in as many ways as possible.”
What started out as an idea between two gifted students is growing into a grass-roots education movement. Since its inception in July 2020, Tutors For Change has provided assistance for more than 300 students and currently has more than 150 volunteer tutors, Kudinoor said. The nonprofit provides online tutoring in a variety of subjects ranging from math, to English, to world languages — for $.99 per hour.
“We are literally tutoring for change,” he said.
Shalini Kudinoor, Arjun’s younger sister, said Arjun’s passion and ambition inspired her to join the nonprofit.
“It was a hard transition for a lot of students, to suddenly go from in-person school to losing direct contact with teachers,” said Shalini, who will be a senior at Discovery Canyon in the fall. “My brother wanted to help with that. I thought it was a respectable thing to do, and I wanted to be a part of it.”
Tutors For Change currently has volunteers and clients in Colorado, Texas, California and New York, with an eye toward going nationwide.
“COVID-19 has hit a lot of families really hard, and we do not want anyone’s education being compromised because of it,” said Shalini, who serves as the program's outreach director. “That’s what Tutors For Change is all about.”
Team member Devansh Saxena, who will lead the coding camp this summer, heard about the nonprofit through word of mouth and believed he could help the initiative.
“Education is the foundation that gives you a jump start on what you want to do in life,” said Saxena, 17, of Plano, Texas. “We don’t want anyone to miss out on that just because they can’t afford help.”
Arjun Kudinoor, who will begin his third year at Columbia University in the fall, said he has been impressed by the generosity and compassion he has seen during the pandemic.
“In times of adversity, pockets of generosity are bound to appear,” said Kudinoor, 20. “People want to overcome adversity and help others overcome it.”
While Kudinoor and Neal originally started the tutoring initiative to help struggling students get through the pandemic, Kudinoor said he plans to keep it going for as long as he is able.
“I think I have a duty to help people as much as I can,” said Kudinoor, who is pursuing a double major in physics and math economics. “So if I am able to continue it, I believe I have a duty to continue it.”
Anyone interested in the summer programs is encouraged to visit the Tutors For Change website at www.tutorsforchange.org/summer.