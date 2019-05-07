8:14 a.m.
A crash was reported on northbound I-25 between Tejon and Cimmarron Streets. It is blocking the left lane.
7:58 a.m.
The crash on northbound Circle Drive east of Union Boulevard has been removed from traffic.
7:53 a.m.
There's a crash on northbound Circle Drive east of Union Boulevard that is blocking the left lane.
7:45 a.m.
The crash on northbound I-25 north of South Academy Boulevard has been removed.
7:42 a.m.
A crash was reported on South Circle Drive, east of Janitell Road.
There has been a crash on northbound I-25, north of the South Academy Boulevard exit. Debris was removed from the highway but caution is still recommended.
Gazette news partner KKTV reported that four vehicles were off the right shoulder of the highway. Emergency crews are on scene but heavy delays are still expected.