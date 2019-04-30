Click here for the latest traffic conditions around Colorado Springs
Update 12:36 p.m.
The crash at Academy and Constitution has been cleared.
Update 12:05 p.m.
Northbound lanes on Union Boulevard are shut down at Prospect Lake Drive due to a pedestrian and vehicle crash. Vehicles are able to make a right turn onto Eastlake Boulevard.
Update 11:33 a.m.
A crash on northbound Academy at Constitution is blocking the center lane.
Update 11:31 a.m.
The crash on northbound Powers Boulevard at Dublin Boulevard has been cleared.
Update 10:30 a.m.
A crash has been reported at northbound Powers Boulevard at Dublin Boulevard. The right lane of northbound Powers is blocked.
Update: 8:45 a.m.
Police are responding to a crash in the 900 block of E. Las Vegas Street, near the Las Vegas Wastewater Treatment Facility.
Update 8:30 a.m.
The crash on southbound I-25 at Uintah has cleared.
Update 8:00 a.m.
Crash on northbound 1-25, south of Uintah on the opposite side of existing southbound crash. The left shoulder is blocked, reports KKTV.
Update 7:52 a.m.
Highway 83 in Douglas County between Lake Gulch Road and Russellville Road is closed. Douglas County sheriff's office recommends taking Russellville Road as a detour but to keep speeds low.
Update 7:33 a.m.
The left shoulder of southbound 1-25 at Uintah is blocked. There's a crash reported at Murray and Chelton, however it's not slowing down traffic. The end of the storm will make the 8 a.m. drive tricky, but traffic should start to clear up around 9 a.m., reported KKTV.
Update 7:25 a.m.
There is a crash at Highway 24 and Garret, near Falcon. The snow is pushing through northeast.
--
The left shoulder of southbound I-25 is blocked due to an accident, just north of Cimarron Street before exit 141, reported Gazette news partner KKTV.
Traffic cams show that the southbound lane where the accident is has bumper to bumper traffic, while the northbound lane is also slow.
Heavy traffic appears to last all the way into Monument traveling northbound I-25.
Highway 115 is closed in both directions due to a rollover crash at the Freemont/El Paso County Line, reported KKTV.