Traffic is slowly improving on Tuesday morning after up to 13 inches in some areas. KKTV photo.
11:18 a.m.

A crash was reported on northbound I-25 over North Nevada Avenue. There is a vehicle on the left shoulder.

There is also a wreck reported at South Academy Boulevard, east of I-25 at the northbound entrance ramp. An emergency vehicle is blocking the left lane of the ramp.

--

10:40 a.m.

Police reported a crash that's blocking traffic on westbound Woodmen and Black Forest roads.

--

10:04 a.m.

The I-70 closure through Glenwood Canyon has no estimated time of reopening. Eastbound traffic is stopped at milepost 116 and westbound traffic is stopped at milepost 133.

9:18 a.m. 

The wreck at Garden of the Gods Road on southbound I-25 has been cleared.

--

8:40 a.m.

CDOT reported that there is a crash blocking the right lane of northbound I-25 near exit 161 in Monument. Gazette news partner KKTV tweeted that there seems to be a heavy wrecker at the crash to remove a semi truck.

--

8:30 a.m.

The crash at Interquest and Voyager parkways has been removed from traffic. The disabled vehicle at Powers Boulevard and Airport Road has also been removed.

--

8:29 a.m.

A crash was reported on southbound I-25 just South of Garden of the Gods Road. The right lane is blocked for vehicle removal.

--

8:18 a.m.

A disabled vehicle on northbound Powers Boulevard between Airport Road and Platte Avenue is blocking the left lane.

--

8:15 a.m.

CDOT reported that there's a crash blocking traffic at Powers Boulevard and Interquest Parkway.

--

8:12 a.m.

A crash was reported at Interquest and Voyager parkways. It is blocking the left lane of eastbound Interquest and the left lane of southbound Voyager.

--

8:08 a.m.

The Colorado Department of Transportation lifted the vehicle chain law in Monument. 

--

7:42 a.m.

Both directions of I-70 were reported as closed through Glenwood Canyon due to a rockslide.

--

7:39 a.m.

Fountain and Woodland Park are on accident alert status.

--

7:16 a.m. 

There's a blockage at the ramp onto northbound I-25 at County Line Road that's slowing traffic.

--

7:11 a.m.

Colorado Springs' traffic cameras are showing stop and go traffic on northbound I-25 from around Interquest Parkway all the way up to Larkspur.

--

6:27

Colorado Department of Transportation put a commercial chain law into effect on northbound I-25 on Monument Hill.

--

6:05 a.m.

Police reported that the northbound lane of I-25 at North Nevada Avenue has several spun out vehicles on it. The right lane is closed. Caution and slower speeds are advised.

--

6:00 a.m.

All lanes are open after an accident earlier this morning near Uintah Street.

