11:27 a.m.
There's a wreck at southbound Powers Boulevard at Stetson Hills. The two left lanes into Stetson Hills are blocked.
11:18 a.m.
A crash was reported on northbound I-25 over North Nevada Avenue. There is a vehicle on the left shoulder.
There is also a wreck reported at South Academy Boulevard, east of I-25 at the northbound entrance ramp. An emergency vehicle is blocking the left lane of the ramp.
10:40 a.m.
Police reported a crash that's blocking traffic on westbound Woodmen and Black Forest roads.
10:04 a.m.
The I-70 closure through Glenwood Canyon has no estimated time of reopening. Eastbound traffic is stopped at milepost 116 and westbound traffic is stopped at milepost 133.
I-70 Glenwood update: There is no estimated time of reopening. EB traffic is being stopped at MP 116. WB is stopped at MP 133. Heavy equipment is on scene clearing rock and boulders. No vehicles involved & no injuries reported. A geo-hazard team is accessing the slope. pic.twitter.com/vcsPw9hzcl— Jayson Luber (@Denver7Traffic) May 21, 2019
9:18 a.m.
The wreck at Garden of the Gods Road on southbound I-25 has been cleared.
8:40 a.m.
CDOT reported that there is a crash blocking the right lane of northbound I-25 near exit 161 in Monument. Gazette news partner KKTV tweeted that there seems to be a heavy wrecker at the crash to remove a semi truck.
8:30 a.m.
The crash at Interquest and Voyager parkways has been removed from traffic. The disabled vehicle at Powers Boulevard and Airport Road has also been removed.
8:29 a.m.
A crash was reported on southbound I-25 just South of Garden of the Gods Road. The right lane is blocked for vehicle removal.
8:18 a.m.
A disabled vehicle on northbound Powers Boulevard between Airport Road and Platte Avenue is blocking the left lane.
8:15 a.m.
CDOT reported that there's a crash blocking traffic at Powers Boulevard and Interquest Parkway.
8:12 a.m.
A crash was reported at Interquest and Voyager parkways. It is blocking the left lane of eastbound Interquest and the left lane of southbound Voyager.
8:08 a.m.
The Colorado Department of Transportation lifted the vehicle chain law in Monument.
I-25 NB: Commercial vehicle chain law lifted between MM 159 and Exit 163 - County Line Road.— CDOT (@ColoradoDOT) May 21, 2019
7:42 a.m.
Both directions of I-70 were reported as closed through Glenwood Canyon due to a rockslide.
#BREAKING I-70 is CLOSED WB through the #GlenwoodCanyon due to a large rockslide. Rockslide is near MP 122 pic.twitter.com/Z1VcXKCawK— CSP Eagle (@CSP_Eagle) May 21, 2019
7:39 a.m.
Fountain and Woodland Park are on accident alert status.
--
7:16 a.m.
There's a blockage at the ramp onto northbound I-25 at County Line Road that's slowing traffic.
From this Cam, it looks like access to I-25 NB at County Line Rd (Exit 163) is blocked by @CSP_News & @ColoradoDOT #cotraffic pic.twitter.com/Y73pXc3lYI— Jordan Sherman (@JShermanwx) May 21, 2019
7:11 a.m.
Colorado Springs' traffic cameras are showing stop and go traffic on northbound I-25 from around Interquest Parkway all the way up to Larkspur.
6:27
Colorado Department of Transportation put a commercial chain law into effect on northbound I-25 on Monument Hill.
6:05 a.m.
Police reported that the northbound lane of I-25 at North Nevada Avenue has several spun out vehicles on it. The right lane is closed. Caution and slower speeds are advised.
6:00 a.m.
All lanes are open after an accident earlier this morning near Uintah Street.
If you're stuck in your car and it's an emergency, call 911. Otherwise, for a tow, call roadside assistance if you have it or *CSP (*277) for help arranging one. DO NOT WALK ON THE HIGHWAY IN A SNOW STORM. Stay in your vehicle.— CSP Public Affairs (@CSP_News) May 21, 2019