Roundup of Tuesday's traffic and road conditions around Colorado Springs and the Pikes Peak region.
8:15 a.m.
The left lane of northbound Interstate 25 at Tomah Road, exit 174, is blocked by a crash.
--
7:30 a.m.
A crash has closed U.S. 50 between Colorado 67 and Four Mile Parkway. Detour at Colorado 67 to Colorado 115 in Florence.
A high wind advisory has been issued for U.S. 285 between U.S. 24 and North Fork Road in Park County. High-profile and light-weight vehicles use caution.
--
6:53 a.m.
Water main repairs will continue to keep lanes of Uintah and Nevada closed Tuesday. Both westbound through lanes of Uintah, the right lane of southbound Nevada and the left turn lanes of northbound Nevada and eastbound Uintah are closed.
Alternate routes recommended.