7:15 a.m.
The stalled vehicle on I-25 northbound between Exits 161 and 163 has been pushed out by a Colorado Springs Police Department trooper. All lanes are now open.
7:01 a.m.
A stalled vehicle on I-25 northbound between Exits 161 and 163 (County Line Road) are causing more delays. The car is blocking center lane traffic. Authorities say to use caution and slower speeds are advised.
6:46 a.m.
A crash on I-25 northbound is creating major delays near Exit 163 (County Line Road.) The crashed vehicles are sitting in the left shoulder of the highway. Police are reporting that there aren’t any blocked lanes, but traffic is beginning to build up.