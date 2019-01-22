Southern Colorado roads are in what the El Paso County Sheriff's Office is calling "treacherous" conditions. First responders and the Colorado Department of Transportation are advising people to stay off the roads.
As of 9:45 a.m., the following roads are closed:
- U.S. 24 in both directions from Colorado Springs to Limon
- I-25 between Colorado City, mile marker 74, and the New Mexico state line.
- Colorado 71 in both directions from Ordway to Brush
- I-70 in both directions from Airpark Road (Aurora) to Limon
- Woodmen Road from Black Forest Road to Meridian Road
Click here for the latest road conditions around Colorado Springs on The Gazette's interactive traffic map.
Click here for statewide updates from CDOT.
12:48 p.m.
Colorado 94 from Colorado Springs to U.S. 40 has reopened.
--
11:50 a.m.
Colorado 83 from Franktown to Flying Horse Road is open after a hours-long closure due to weather.
--
11:30 a.m.
The Kansas Department of Transportation has closed westbound I-70 from Colby to the Colorado border because of winter weather conditions in Colorado.
--
10:36 a.m.
The right and center lanes of northbound Powers and the through lanes of eastbound Airport are closed due to a crash.
--
10:19 a.m.
A pedestrian was hit at Cheyenne Road and Southgate. Unknown blockages.
--
9:21 a.m.
A crash is blocking northbound I-25 at mile marker 192, Ridgegate, Colorado State Patrol tweeted. Backups are building through Surrey Ridge.
--
9:14 a.m.
A crash has been reported on 8th Street at Lower Gold Camp Road. Unknown blockages.
--
8:14 a.m.
Southbound I-25 between mile marker 15 and the state border with New Mexico is closed.
--
7:06 a.m.
A crash on northbound Academy Boulevard south of Milton Proby Parkway is blocking traffic.
--
6:41 a.m.
Colorado 83 is closed between Flying Horse Club Drive south of North Gate Boulevard and Palmer Divide Avenue, the Colorado Department of Transportation tweeted.
--
6:16 a.m.
Both directions of U.S. 24 between Peterson Boulevard and Interstate 70/U.S. 40 is closed due to adverse weather.
Woodmen Road is closed in both directions between Black Forest Road and Meridian.
Traffic is snarled on Interstate 25 between Colorado Springs and Denver due to snowy and icy conditions. Gazette news partner KKTV estimated the commute to take about 100 minutes as of 6 a.m.