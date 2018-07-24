Roundup of traffic and road conditions around Colorado Springs Tuesday, along with road updates after Monday's storm in the Pikes Peak region.
1:48 p.m.
A serious injury crash is blocking both eastbound and westbound U.S. 24 near Judge Orr Road east of Falcon, mile marker 324.
Highway 24 is closed between Stapleton and Elbert Road.
@FalconFireDept and Peyton FD on scene of traffic accident blocking Hwy 24 between Judge Orr and Elbert Rd. Avoid the area and find alternate routes.— Falcon Fire Dept. (@FalconFireDept) July 24, 2018
--
7:30 a.m.
The shoulder of northbound I-25 near Larkspur is blocked due to a crash.
--
6:58 a.m.
A crash involving a semi-truck and pickup truck is blocking Colrado 115 and Titus Boulevard near Cheyenne Mountain State Park. Expect delays.
A crash on South Chelton Boulevard and Delta Drive is blocking traffic.
A crash on Constitution Avenue and North Circle Drive has been reported. Unknown blockages.
--
6:17 a.m.
The crashes reported on northbound I-25 have been cleared. Delays likely.
--
6:06 a.m.
Northbound Interstate 25 is closed at exit 128 in Fountain and exit 132A at Mesa Ridge Road for crashes.
U.S. 50 near La Junta is open after flash flooding shut down the highway Monday night.
Colorado 9 is open from U.S. 50 to Hartsel, Colorado State Patrol tweeted.
Colorado 115 is open in Fremont County near Pathfinder Park.
U.S. near Woodland Park is open in both directions.