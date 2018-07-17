Roundup of road closures and traffic conditions in Colorado Springs on Tuesday.
7:08 p.m.
The crash on Highway 24 at 31st street has been removed.
5:45 p.m.
A crash was reported at Circle and Airport. Blockage is unknown.
5:38 p.m.
A hit and run crash was reported on southbound Academy near Drennan. Lane blockage is unknown.
5:35 p.m.
A three vehicle crash on southbound Nevada at Eagle Rock is blocking the left lane.
5:05 p.m.
A crash on Highway 24 at 31st street is blocking the left lane.
5:03 p.m.
A crash was reported on northbound South Academy and Murray. A separate crash was reported on Highway 24, east Meridian. Lane closures for both are unknown.
4:57 p.m.
The crash at Academy and Maizeland has been removed. A crash was reported on westbound Briargate Parkway west of Pine Manor. It's unknown if lanes are blocked.
4:10 p.m.
A hit and run crash on southbound Academy north of Maizeland is blocking the center lane.
1:06 p.m.
A gas line was reportedly hit on Observation Court, east of Powers Boulevard and Zeppelin Road.
12:57 p.m.
A crash at southbound Union Boulevard and Ranch Lane is blocking the left turn lane.
12:44 p.m.
A crash was reported at Fountain Boulevard and Shasta Drive. It is not known what lanes are blocked.
12:39 p.m.
A crash along northbound 21st Street at Highway 24 is blocking the turn lane onto eastbound Highway 24.
12:34 p.m.
A crash along southbound Nevada Avenue at Uintah Street is blocking the left lane.
11:59 a.m.
The disabled vehicle at Interstate 25 and Bijou Street has been removed from traffic.
11:49 a.m.
A crash at Razorback Road and Voyager Parkway is blocking traffic, but it is not known what lanes are blocked.
11:48 a.m.
A disabled vehicle on the northbound Interstate 25 exit ramp onto Bijou Street is blocking the outside left turn lane.
11:47 a.m.
A crash along northbound Interstate 25 south of the vehicle on fire at Rockrimmon Boulevard is on the right shoulder.
11:40 a.m
The vehicle fire along northbound Interstate 25 and Rockrimmon Boulevard is blocking the right lane. The left and center lanes are open.
11:35 a.m.
The vehicle on fire along northbound Interstate 25 and Rockrimmon Boulevard is blocking the right and center lanes. The left lane remains open, but delays should be expected.
11:33 a.m.
The crash at Lake Avenue and Tenderfoot Hill Street has been removed from traffic. All lanes are open.
11:31 a.m.
A vehicle fire was reported on the right shoulder along northbound Interstate 25 at Rockrimmon Boulevard. An emergency vehicle is blocking the right lane.
10:50 a.m.
Eighth Street at Oxford Lane has reopened.
10:45 a.m.
A crash was reported at southbound Academy Boulevard and Chelton Road. It is not known what lanes are blocked.
10:34 a.m.
A crash was reported at Explorer and Telstar drives. It is not known what lanes are blocked.
10:29 a.m.
A crash at Lake Avenue and Tenderfoot Hill Street is blocking the eastbound lane of Lake Street.
9:32 a.m.
Emergency vehicles responding to a rollover crash at Spruce and Bijou streets are no longer blocking eastbound Bijou Street. Spruce Street remains blocked.
8:30 a.m.
A rollover crash at Spruce Street and Bijou Street has emergency vehicles blocking eastbound on Bijou.
8:20 a.m.
One person has died in a single-vehicle crash on South 8th Street near Oxford Lane, according to Colorado Springs police.
7:09 a.m.
A single-vehicle rollover crash on South 8th Street and Oxford Lane is blocking traffic.
7:08 a.m.
A vehicle vs. motorcycle crash on South Walnut Street and Colorado Avenue is causing blockage.
7:06 a.m.
A crash Escapardo Way and South Carefree Circle is blocking traffic.