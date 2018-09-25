Roundup of traffic and road conditions Tuesday around Colorado Springs and the Pikes Peak region.
--
10:29 a.m.
A carpet that had fallen onto lanes of northbound I-25 at Briargate Parkway has been removed. The left shoulder is still blocked by a crash.
--
10:08 a.m.
A roll of carpet is on lanes of northbound I-25 at Briargate Parkway, mile marker 151.
--
8:12 a.m.
The left lane of westbound Cimarron Street east of 8th Street is blocked by a crash.
--
7:41 a.m.
A crash has been reported on Ridge Road between U.S. 24 and Colorado Avenue.
--
7:23 a.m.
A car on fire is blocking the right shoulder of southbound Powers Boulevard north of Barnes Road.
A crash has been reported at Tutt Boulevard and Cowpoke Road.
--
6:53 a.m.
A crash has been reported on northbound I-25 in Larkspur. Unknown blockages.
The right lane of westbound Garden of the Gods east of Forrest Hill Road is blocked by a crash.
--
6:47 a.m.
A crash has been reported on northbound Interstate 25 at mile marker 132 in Fountain.