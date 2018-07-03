Roundup of traffic and road conditions around Colorado Springs Tuesday.
12:31 p.m.
Colorado 69 is closed to all but local traffic between Walsenburg and Silver Cliff due to the Spring fire.
---
9:33 a.m.
A vehicle crashed a tree on Charlotte Parkway and Instone Circle.
---
9:12 a.m.
There is a crash on the 4500 block of Palmer Park Boulevard, direction and blockage is unknown at this time.
---
9:08 a.m.
There is a collision on South Academy Boulevard and Jet Wing Drive.
---
Update 8:30 a.m.
The disabled vehicle on westbound East Platte Avenue east of Chelton Road is removed from traffic.
---
8:05 a.m.
A disabled vehicle on westbound East Platte Avenue east of Chelton Road is blocking the left thru lane.
---
7:35 a.m.
A crash on East Cache La Poudre Street and North Union Boulevard is causing unknown lane blockage.
---
7:03 a.m.
A collision on East Bijou and North Tejon streets is causing unknown lane blockage.
---
6:53 a.m.
A crash on southbound Powers Boulevard and Research Parkway is causing unknown blockage.