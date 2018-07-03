Roundup of traffic and road conditions around Colorado Springs Tuesday.

12:31 p.m.

Colorado 69 is closed to all but local traffic between Walsenburg and Silver Cliff due to the Spring fire. 

---

9:33 a.m.

A vehicle crashed a tree on Charlotte Parkway and Instone Circle.

---

9:12 a.m.

There is a crash on the 4500 block of Palmer Park Boulevard, direction and blockage is unknown at this time.

---

9:08 a.m.

There is a collision on South Academy Boulevard and Jet Wing Drive.

---

Update 8:30 a.m.

The disabled vehicle on westbound East Platte Avenue east of Chelton Road is removed from traffic. 

---

8:05 a.m.

A disabled vehicle on westbound East Platte Avenue east of Chelton Road is blocking the left thru lane.

---

7:35 a.m.

A crash on East Cache La Poudre Street and North Union Boulevard is causing unknown lane blockage.

---

7:03 a.m.

A collision on East Bijou and North Tejon streets is causing unknown lane blockage.

---

6:53 a.m.

A crash on southbound Powers Boulevard and Research Parkway is causing unknown blockage.

Tags