11:37 a.m.

A crash has been reported on westbound Briargate Boulevard west of Chapel Hills Drive.

The right lane of northbound Union at Willamette is blocked by a crash.

9:15 a.m.

All lanes of northbound I-25 at North Nevada are clear. Some loose gravel may remain, so use caution in the area.

8:06 a.m.

The left lane of northbound I-25 at Nevada is open. The right lanes remain closed.

A crash has been reported on northbound I-25 north of the MLK Bypass on the left shoulder.

7:59 a.m.

All lanes of northbound I-25 at North Nevada are closed while crews clear spilled rock. Expect delays.

7:54 a.m.

A crash has been reported on Powers and Milton Proby Parkway.

7:44 a.m.

Rocks have spilled across all lanes of northbound I-25 at North Nevada Avenue. Police have the right lane blocked off for now, Gazette news partner KKTV reported.

The disabled vehicle on southbound I-25 at Rockrimmon has been removed.

7:06 a.m.

The right lane of southbound Interstate 25 in the construction zone at Rockrimmon is halted by an accident. Use left and center lanes.

