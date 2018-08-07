11:37 a.m.
A crash has been reported on westbound Briargate Boulevard west of Chapel Hills Drive.
The right lane of northbound Union at Willamette is blocked by a crash.
9:15 a.m.
All lanes of northbound I-25 at North Nevada are clear. Some loose gravel may remain, so use caution in the area.
8:06 a.m.
The left lane of northbound I-25 at Nevada is open. The right lanes remain closed.
A crash has been reported on northbound I-25 north of the MLK Bypass on the left shoulder.
7:59 a.m.
All lanes of northbound I-25 at North Nevada are closed while crews clear spilled rock. Expect delays.
7:54 a.m.
A crash has been reported on Powers and Milton Proby Parkway.
7:44 a.m.
Rocks have spilled across all lanes of northbound I-25 at North Nevada Avenue. Police have the right lane blocked off for now, Gazette news partner KKTV reported.
The disabled vehicle on southbound I-25 at Rockrimmon has been removed.
7:06 a.m.
The right lane of southbound Interstate 25 in the construction zone at Rockrimmon is halted by an accident. Use left and center lanes.