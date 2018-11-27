Roundup of traffic and road conditions Tuesday around Colorado Springs and the Pikes Peak region.
8:30 a.m.
The left lane of I-25 between Tomah Road and Plum Creek Parkway are open.
--
7:50 a.m.
The left lane of I-25 between Tomah Road and Plum Creek Parkway is blocked by a crash. Use the Frontage Road at exit 174 to avoid delays.
--
7:37 a.m.
The through lanes and left turn lane of northbound 21st Street and right lane of eastbound Cimarron Street are blocked by a crash in the intersection. A fire truck is blocking the though lanes of southbound 21st Street
--
7:31 a.m.
The crash at U.S. 24 and CO 94 has been removed.
--
7:20 a.m.
The crash on Academy and Parkmoor has cleared.
--
7:13 a.m.
The right lane of southbound Academy Boulevard south of Parkmoor Village Road is blocked by a crash.
--
6:58 a.m.
A crash is blocking the westbound turn lane of CO 94 to U.S. 24, the Cimarron Hills Fire Department tweeted.
--
6:54 a.m.
Dry Creek Road at Interstate 25 is closed in both directions due to an officer-involved shooting that killed one person.
The closure is not impacting the commute between Colorado Springs and Denver, Gazette news partner KKTV reported about 6:30 a.m.
Click here for more information on the shooting.