Traffic 112718
Caption +

I-25 at the MLK Bypass. Photo courtesy Colorado Springs Traffic Cameras.
Show MoreShow Less

Roundup of traffic and road conditions Tuesday around Colorado Springs and the Pikes Peak region.

9:57 a.m.

The merge lane and part of the through lane of the MLK Bypass onto northbound Interstate 25 is blocked by police and medical emergency vehicles. A shooting investigation is underway.

--

8:30 a.m.

The left lane of I-25 between Tomah Road and Plum Creek Parkway are open.

--

7:50 a.m.

The left lane of I-25 between Tomah Road and Plum Creek Parkway is blocked by a crash. Use the Frontage Road at exit 174 to avoid delays.

--

7:37 a.m.

The through lanes and left turn lane of northbound 21st Street and right lane of eastbound Cimarron Street are blocked by a crash in the intersection. A fire truck is blocking the though lanes of southbound 21st Street

--

7:31 a.m.

The crash at U.S. 24 and CO 94 has been removed.

--

7:20 a.m.

The crash on Academy and Parkmoor has cleared.

--

7:13 a.m.

The right lane of southbound Academy Boulevard south of Parkmoor Village Road is blocked by a crash.

--

6:58 a.m.

A crash is blocking the westbound turn lane of CO 94 to U.S. 24, the Cimarron Hills Fire Department tweeted.

--

6:54 a.m.

Dry Creek Road at Interstate 25 is closed in both directions due to an officer-involved shooting that killed one person.

The closure is not impacting the commute between Colorado Springs and Denver, Gazette news partner KKTV reported about 6:30 a.m.

Click here for more information on the shooting.

Twitter: @lizmforster

Phone: 636-0193

Tags

Liz Forster is a general assignment reporter with a focus on environment and public safety. She is a Colorado College graduate, avid hiker and skier, and sweet potato enthusiast. Liz joined The Gazette in June 2017.

Load comments