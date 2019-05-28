Roundup of Tuesday's traffic and road conditions around Colorado Springs and the Pikes Peak region.
4:09 p.m.
The pedestrian-involved accident at Academy Boulevard and Shrider Road has been removed and all lanes are now open.
--
2:58 p.m.
A bicyclist was hit in the 1900 block of South El Paso Street. Unknown blockages.
--
2:44 p.m.
The left and center lanes of northbound Academy and the left turn lane of southbound Academy at Shrider are blocked by a crash involving a pedestrian.
--
9:00 a.m.
A pedestrian was hit on westbound Airport Road at Academy Boulevard, Colorado Springs Traffic tweeted. The right turn lane onto Academy is blocked.