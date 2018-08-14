Roundup of traffic and road conditions Tuesday around Colorado Springs and elsewhere in Colorado.

UPDATE 2:22 p.m.

Interstate 70 is closed in both directions because of a fire, according to a tweet from the Mesa County Sheriff's Office. I-70 is closed in De Beque Canyon, which is near Palisade.

UPDATE 12:54 p.m.

A crash at Palmer Park Boulevard and Bates Drive, said Colorado Springs police. There is unknown lane blockage.

UPDATE 12:42 p.m.

Traffic accident at Astrozon Boulevard and Chelton involving two injuries, Colorado Springs Fire Department tweeted. CSFD tweeted two people have been extracted from a vehicle and asking drivers to avoid area as emergency crews continue to work.

UPDATE 12:15 p.m.

A rock spill on southbound I-25 and Fillmore has been moved out of traffic lanes, tweeted Colorado Springs Traffic.

Noon

A rock spill blocked center and right lanes on southbound I-25 and Fillmore, tweeted Colorado Springs Traffic.