Here is a roundup of traffic and road conditions in Colorado Springs and throughout the Pikes Peak region on Tuesday.
8:30 a.m.: Police blocked off the 100 block of East Kiowa Street, between North Tejon Street and North Nevada Avenue, while Colorado Springs firefighters investigated a gas leak inside the building. The closure is not expected to last more than an hour, said Battalion Chief Tim DeLeon.
Firefighters arrived on the scene after they received a medical call from someone in the apartments, DeLeon said. Once they arrived, they smelled a natural gas odor, evacuated about 25 people from the apartment building and lower businesses, including Bonny & Reed restaurant, and started to ventilate the building, DeLeon said. No was injured.
8:45 a.m.: A crash near Exit 181 south of Castle Rock near Plum Creek Parkway is causing delays. The crash occurred in the left northbound lane of I-25, according to Colorado Department of Transportation.
Click here for an interactive traffic map.
Click here for statewide road conditions.