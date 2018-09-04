traffic 090418
This vehicle vs median crash is blocking the left lane of I-25 NB, south of Cimarron. Photo courtesy KKTV.
Roundup of traffic and road conditions Tuesday around Colorado Springs and the Pikes Peak region.

9:29 a.m.

A crash is blocking the right lane of the exit ramp on northbound I-25 to South Nevada Avenue.

Traffic is down to one lane on southbound I-25 at Interquest Parkway due to a crash involving a truck.

9:05 a.m.

A crash on East Uintah Street and North Hancock Avenue is blocking traffic.

A crash on southbound I-25 at mile marker 155 is slowing, but not blocking, traffic.

8:52 a.m.

Emergency vehicles are blocking the left lane of northbound I-25 south of Cimarron Street.

6:49 a.m.

A crash on southbound Interstate 25 at Garden of the Gods road is blocking the right shoulder.

Twitter: @lizmforster

Phone: 636-0193

Liz Forster is a general assignment reporter with a focus on environment and public safety. She is a Colorado College graduate, avid hiker and skier, and sweet potato enthusiast. Liz joined The Gazette in June 2017.

