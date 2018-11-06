Roundup of traffic and road conditions Tuesday around Colorado Springs and the Pikes Peak region.
7:57 a.m.
The crash on South Academy at I-25 has been removed.
--
7:47 a.m.
A crash at northbound Union Boulevard at Jackson has stopped traffic, Gazette news partner KKTV reported. Best alternate route is Constitution Avenue to Paseo Road back to Union Boulevard.
--
7:35 a.m.
A crash is blocking the right lane of northbound South Academy Boulevard east of Interstate 25.
Traffic is building in the eastbound lane of Milton E. Proby Parkway near Hancock due to a crash.