Roundup of Tuesday's traffic and road conditions around Colorado Springs and the Pikes Peak region.

8:18 a.m.

Two hit-and-run crashes have been reported at northbound Academy north of Lehman and Astrozon and Jet Wing boulevards.

--

8:03 a.m.

The crash on Hancock and Powers has been removed.

--

7:09 a.m.

The left lane of eastbound Hancock Expressway west of Powers Boulevard is blocked by a crash.

--

6:52 a.m.

A crash has been reported on northbound Interstate 25 in the Gap, Gazette news partner KKTV tweeted. Give yourself an extra 15 minutes on the commute to Denver.

Twitter: @lizmforster

Phone: 636-0193

Tags

Liz Forster is a general assignment reporter with a focus on environment and public safety. She is a Colorado College graduate, avid hiker and skier, and sweet potato enthusiast. Liz joined The Gazette in June 2017.

Load comments