Roundup of Tuesday's traffic and road conditions around Colorado Springs and the Pikes Peak region.
8:18 a.m.
Two hit-and-run crashes have been reported at northbound Academy north of Lehman and Astrozon and Jet Wing boulevards.
--
8:03 a.m.
The crash on Hancock and Powers has been removed.
--
7:09 a.m.
The left lane of eastbound Hancock Expressway west of Powers Boulevard is blocked by a crash.
--
6:52 a.m.
A crash has been reported on northbound Interstate 25 in the Gap, Gazette news partner KKTV tweeted. Give yourself an extra 15 minutes on the commute to Denver.