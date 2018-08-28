Roundup of traffic and road conditions Tuesday around Colorado Springs and the Pikes Peak region.
11:52 a.m.
The Cimarron Hills Fire Department is responding to a vehicle fire on Marksehffel Road and Colorado 94.
--
8:03 a.m.
The disabled vehicle on I-25 and Garden of the Gods has been removed.
--
7:42 a.m.
The right turn lane to westbound Garden of the Gods Road is blocked by a disabled vehicle on the exit ramp of southbound Interstate 25.
--
7:37 a.m.
A crash has been reported on Lake Avenue and CO 115. Unknown blockages.
--
6:11 a.m.
All lanes of U.S. 24 have reopened.
--
5:40 a.m.
U.S. 24 is closed in both directions after a fatal crash, according to Colorado State Patrol. Gazette news partner KKTV reports that the highway is closed from Ellicott Highway to McClelland Road east of Falcon.
