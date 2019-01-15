Roundup of traffic and road conditions on Friday around Colorado Springs and the Pikes Peak region.
12:46 a.m.
The crash on Union near Austin Bluffs removed from traffic.
--
12:29 a.m.
All lanes of Union Boulevard just south of Austin Bluffs are blocked due to a crash.
--
10:11 a.m.
The left lane of the entrance ramp to southbound I-25 from South Nevada Avenue is blocked by a crash.
--
9:51 a.m.
Drivers on Interstate 25 between exit 34 in Aguilar and exit 71 near Colorado City are advised to slow down and use caution as high winds and snow blow through the area.