Roundup of traffic and road conditions Tuesday around Colorado Springs and the Pikes Peak region.

8:44 a.m.

A crash is blocking the left shoulder of southbound Interstate 25 north of Interquest Parkway.

8:16 a.m.

The crash at Austin Bluffs and Park Vista has been removed.

8:07 a.m.

A crash is blocking the right lane of westbound Austin Bluffs Parkway at Park Vista.

The disabled vehicle at Lake and Southgate has been removed.

7:24 a.m.

A disabled vehicle is blocking westbound Woodmen Road at Marksheffel Road.

A disabled vehicle is blocking the right lane of westbound Lake Avenue at Southgate Boulevard.

