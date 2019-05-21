8:40 a.m.
CDOT reported that there is a crash blocking the right lane of northbound I-25 near exit 161 in Monument. Gazette news partner KKTV tweeted that there seems to be a heavy wrecker at the crash to remove a semi truck.
8:30 a.m.
The crash at Interquest and Voyager parkways has been removed from traffic. The disabled vehicle at Powers Boulevard and Airport Road has also been removed.
8:29 a.m.
A crash was reported on southbound I-25 just South of Garden of the Gods Road. The right lane is blocked for vehicle removal.
8:18 a.m.
A disabled vehicle on northbound Powers Boulevard between Airport Road and Platte Avenue is blocking the left lane.
8:15 a.m.
CDOT reported that there's a crash blocking traffic at Powers Boulevard and Interquest Parkway.
8:12 a.m.
A crash was reported at Interquest and Voyager parkways. It is blocking the left lane of eastbound Interquest and the left lane of southbound Voyager.
8:08 a.m.
The Colorado Department of Transportation lifted the vehicle chain law in Monument.
7:42 a.m.
Both directions of I-70 were reported as closed through Glenwood Canyon due to a rockslide.
7:39 a.m.
Fountain and Woodland Park are on accident alert status.
7:16 a.m.
There's a blockage at the ramp onto northbound I-25 at County Line Road that's slowing traffic.
7:11 a.m.
Colorado Springs' traffic cameras are showing stop and go traffic on northbound I-25 from around Interquest Parkway all the way up to Larkspur.
6:27
Colorado Department of Transportation put a commercial chain law into effect on northbound I-25 on Monument Hill.
6:05 a.m.
Police reported that the northbound lane of I-25 at North Nevada Avenue has several spun out vehicles on it. The right lane is closed. Caution and slower speeds are advised.
6:00 a.m.
All lanes are open after an accident earlier this morning near Uintah Street.