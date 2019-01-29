Roundup of Tuesday's traffic and road conditions around Colorado Springs and the Pikes Peak region.
5:10 p.m.
A car accident is causing traffic back-ups and blocking the westbound thru-lanes of Palmer Park Boulevard, west of Waynoka Road.
3:44 p.m.
A crash is blocking the right lane on westbound U.S. 24 at the Manitou Springs Exit.
2:38 p.m.
A serious crash is blocking the westbound right lane and turn lane on Airport Road to South Academy Boulevard. Police are asking drivers to avoid the area.
12:08 p.m.
The crash on eastbound Garden of the Gods has been removed.
Vehicles are blocking the right shoulder of northbound Powers Boulevard at Fountain Boulevard.
--
10:52 a.m.
A rollover crash is blocking the eastbound lanes of Garden of the Gods Road west of Interstate 25.