Roundup of Tuesday's traffic and road conditions around Colorado Springs and the Pikes Peak region.

5:10 p.m.

A car accident is causing traffic back-ups and blocking the westbound thru-lanes of Palmer Park Boulevard, west of Waynoka Road.

3:44 p.m.

A crash is blocking the right lane on westbound U.S. 24 at the Manitou Springs Exit.

2:38 p.m.

A serious crash is blocking the westbound right lane and turn lane on Airport Road to South Academy Boulevard. Police are asking drivers to avoid the area.

12:08 p.m.

The crash on eastbound Garden of the Gods has been removed.

Vehicles are blocking the right shoulder of northbound Powers Boulevard at Fountain Boulevard.

--

10:52 a.m.

A rollover crash is blocking the eastbound lanes of Garden of the Gods Road west of Interstate 25.

