Roundup of traffic and road conditions Tuesday around Colorado Springs and the Pikes Peak region.
10:52 a.m.
A crash is blocking the outside left turn lane from northbound Powers Boulevard to westbound Briargate Parkway and the left lane of eastbound Briargate.
--
8:55 a.m.
The crash on U.S. 24 and 31st Street has been cleared.
--
8:30 a.m.
U.S. 50 is closed between County Road 9.5 and County Road 10 near Manzanola after a multiple-vehicle crash.
--
7:14 a.m.
The north side of the intersection between U.S. 24 and 31st Street is blocked by a crash.
--
7:01 a.m.
The crash on northbound I-25 at exit 181 has been cleared.
--
6:30 a.m.
The left lane of northbound Interstate 25 at exit 181, Plum Creek Parkway in Castle Rock, is blocked by a crash. Expect delays.
