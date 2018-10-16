Roundup of traffic and road conditions Tuesday around Colorado Springs and the Pikes Peak region.

10:52 a.m.

A crash is blocking the outside left turn lane from northbound Powers Boulevard to westbound Briargate Parkway and the left lane of eastbound Briargate.

--

8:55 a.m.

The crash on U.S. 24 and 31st Street has been cleared.

--

8:30 a.m.

U.S. 50 is closed between County Road 9.5 and County Road 10 near Manzanola after a multiple-vehicle crash. 

--

7:14 a.m.

The north side of the intersection between U.S. 24 and 31st Street is blocked by a crash.

--

7:01 a.m.

The crash on northbound I-25 at exit 181 has been cleared.

--

6:30 a.m.

The left lane of northbound Interstate 25 at exit 181, Plum Creek Parkway in Castle Rock, is blocked by a crash. Expect delays.

