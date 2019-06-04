A roundup of traffic and road conditions around Colorado Springs and the Pikes Peak region on Tuesday.
9:04 a.m.
A crash on US 24 is blocking the left westbound lane, east of 21st Street.
7:14 a.m.
Police and emergency vehicles are responding to an accident on East Woodmen and Black Forest roads. Blockage is unknown at this time.
7:11 a.m.
A crash on North Chestnut Street, south of West Fillmore Street, is blocking all lanes in both directions. The right turn lane on eastbound Fillmore to southbound Interstate 25 is also blocked.
7:02 a.m.
The crash on Austin Bluffs Parkway has been removed from traffic.
6:20 a.m.
A crash on southbound Austin Bluffs Parkway at Old Farm Drive is blocking the left and center lanes.
6:15 a.m.
The delay on northbound Interstate 25, between the County Line Road and Greenland Road exits is due to an earlier crash. The crash has been cleared but heavy traffic will add extra time to the morning commute north of Colorado Springs.