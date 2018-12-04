GazetteSlate.jpg

11:06 a.m.

The disabled vehicle on Austin Bluffs and Academy has been removed.

--

10:49 a.m.

A disabled vehicle is blocking the right lane of eastbound Austin Bluffs Parkway west of Academy Boulevard.

--

10:41 a.m.

Colorado Springs is no longer on accident alert.

--

9:58 a.m.

Construction works will be restriping the northbound lanes of Interstate 25 between Garden of the Gods and Woodmen roads between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. Thursday. Delays possible.

--

9:17 a.m.

A car reportedly crashed into a home in the 2000 block of Dublin Boulevard, Gazette news partner KKTV reported.

Emergencies vehicles are on scene. Avoid the area.

