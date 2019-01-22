Here's a roundup of traffic conditions and road closures Tuesday morning, many due to the latest blast of wintry mix of snow and ice around Colorado Springs and the Pikes Peak region.
8:14 a.m.
Southbound I-25 between mile marker 15 and the state border with New Mexico is closed.
--
7:06 a.m.
A crash on northbound Academy Boulevard south of Milton Proby Parkway is blocking traffic.
--
6:41 a.m.
Colorado 83 is closed between Flying Horse Club Drive south of North Gate Boulevard and Palmer Divide Avenue, the Colorado Department of Transportation tweeted.
--
6:16 a.m.
Both directions of U.S. 24 between Peterson Boulevard and Interstate 70/U.S. 40 is closed due to adverse weather.
Woodmen Road is closed in both directions between Black Forest Road and Meridian.
Traffic is snarled on Interstate 25 between Colorado Springs and Denver due to snowy and icy conditions. Gazette news partner KKTV estimated the commute to take about 100 minutes as of 6 a.m.