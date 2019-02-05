Roundup of Tuesday's traffic and road conditions around Colorado Springs and the Pikes Peak region.

9:41 a.m.

The right lane of southbound I-25 at Happy Canyon Road, exit 184, is partially blocked by a car fire.

--

7:21 a.m.

A crash between Tomah Road and Plum Creek Parkway on I-25 is slowing northbound traffic, Gazette news partner KKTV tweeted.

--

7:12 a.m.

A crash is blocking the right lane of Union Boulevard at Airport Road.

