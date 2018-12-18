Roundup of traffic and road conditions Friday around Colorado Springs and the Pikes Peak region.
7:38 a.m.
All lanes of Co 115 are open following a crash.
--
7:32 a.m.
Northbound Co 115 is open. Traffic is alternating.
--
6:59 a.m.
Co 115 is closed between Barrett and Juniper Valley roads near the Fremont County line due to a serious crash, Colorado Springs Traffic tweeted.
The crash at Fillmore and Ute has been removed.
--
6:51 a.m.
The right lane of eastbound East Fillmore Street is blocked at Ute Drive by a crash.
--
6:43 a.m.
A serious crash involving a motorcycle has been reported on Co 115 and Barrett Road, just north of the Fremont County line.