Roundup of traffic and road conditions Friday around Colorado Springs and the Pikes Peak region.

7:38 a.m.

All lanes of Co 115 are open following a crash.

--

7:32 a.m.

Northbound Co 115 is open. Traffic is alternating.

-- 

6:59 a.m.

Co 115 is closed between Barrett and Juniper Valley roads near the Fremont County line due to a serious crash, Colorado Springs Traffic tweeted.

The crash at Fillmore and Ute has been removed.

--

6:51 a.m.

The right lane of eastbound East Fillmore Street is blocked at Ute Drive by a crash.

--

6:43 a.m.

A serious crash involving a motorcycle has been reported on Co 115 and Barrett Road, just north of the Fremont County line.

