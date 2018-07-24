The Mega Millions lottery reached $522 million for Tuesday night’s drawing, as 22 drawings have passed without a jackpot-winning number.
The highest prizes have been awarded in several states like Florida, California and Kansas, but never in Colorado, according to their website. Regardless of state of residence, chances of winning are 1 in 302,575,350.
But if you’re feeling lucky, the drawing is slated for 9 p.m. Mountain time and tickets are $2.
Besides the jackpot, there are eight other ways to take home a prize, from $1 million down to $2.