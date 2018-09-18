Big Meadows Reservoir
The turning aspens color the calm waters of the Big Meadows Reservoir on Wolf Creek Pass as River Randolph, 13, nets a fish for his grandfather, Clay Randolph, Sunday, Sept. 16, 2018. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)

 CHRISTIAN MURDOCK THE GAZETTE
Tuesday's high is expected to hit 91 in Colorado Springs, meteorologists say, that will break today's previous record set in 1962 at 89 degrees.

A high near 86 is expected Wednesday, the National Weather Service in Pueblo said. A 20 percent chance of rain is expecting to pull through in the afternoon, and increase to a 30 percent chance of rain that will allow a break from the heat.

A 10 percent chance of rain will follow into Thursday afternoon with a high expected just under 80 degrees, meteorologists report. 

Friday should bring more rain with a 10 percent chance of showers before midnight, and a high of 71 throughout the day.

Saturday and Sunday may warm back up again with sunny skies, with highs reported around 78 and 79, respectively.

