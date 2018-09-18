Tuesday's high is expected to hit 91 in Colorado Springs, meteorologists say, that will break today's previous record set in 1962 at 89 degrees.
A high near 86 is expected Wednesday, the National Weather Service in Pueblo said. A 20 percent chance of rain is expecting to pull through in the afternoon, and increase to a 30 percent chance of rain that will allow a break from the heat.
A 10 percent chance of rain will follow into Thursday afternoon with a high expected just under 80 degrees, meteorologists report.
Friday should bring more rain with a 10 percent chance of showers before midnight, and a high of 71 throughout the day.
Saturday and Sunday may warm back up again with sunny skies, with highs reported around 78 and 79, respectively.