It is will be a sunny and mild day in Colorado Springs, with a high near 83 and light, 5 to 10 mph, winds, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.
But stormy weather is not yet over.
"We're just seeing a brief break in the pattern," said Kyle Mozley, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service. "Wednesday and Thursday chances for severe storms come back."
Wednesday afternoon has a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, Thursday is down to 10 percent and Friday night is back up to 30 percent, according to the weather service.
"They'll be hit and miss but the potential (for storms) will be there," said Mozley.