President Donald Trump endorsed Colorado gubernatorial candidate Walker Stapleton Wednesday morning in a posting on Twitter.
“Walker Stapleton is running as the highly respected Republican Candidate for Governor of the Great State of Colorado,” Trump tweeted via his @RealDonaldTrump account. “His credentials and talents are impeccable. He has my complete and total Endorsement!”
The president has been active in campaigning for Republican candidates in key states, but there are no announced plans for Trump to appear in Colorado on behalf of Stapleton or any other candidate.
The endorsement comes as Stapleton, the state treasurer, has been trailing Polis, the Boulder congressman, in public and internal polls.
A survey released Wednesday by the Henry J. Kaiser Family Foundation with the Colorado Health Foundation shows Polis ahead of Stapleton by 11 percentage points among Colorado registered voters, with 44 percent for Polis and 33 percent for Stapleton, with 15 percent still undecided.
The Kaiser-CHF telephone poll of 1,803 Colorado adults was conducted several weeks ago — Aug. 15 through Sept. 19. It has a margin of error of plus or minus three percentage points.
An earlier survey of likely Colorado voters, from Keating Research and Magellan Strategies, showed Polis with a seven-point lead, 47 percent to Stapleton’s 40 percent, with 11 percent undecided. That poll of 600 Coloradans was conducted Sept. 18-20 and has an estimated margin of error of plus or minus 4 percent.
It’s not clear what advantage a Trump endorsement will give Stapleton as he tries to reach out to independent and moderate Democratic voters in November’s election. Trump is wildly popular among Republicans, but equally as unpopular among Democrats, polls show.
In Colorado, Trump trailed Hillary Clinton in the 2016 election by five percentage points.
Before June’s primary election, Stapleton enthusiastically embraced Trump and said the president would be welcome to campaign with him in Colorado. More recently, the candidate has been more guarded in his references to Trump, saying that as governor he would support the president’s policies he agreed with and oppose those he didn’t.
