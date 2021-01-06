President Trump issued a statement Wednesday calling for “peace” and urging supporters who stormed the Capitol to “go home” but repeating his claims that the presidential election was stolen from him.
“I know your pain. I know your hurt. We had an election that was stolen from us,” Trump said in a video shot outside the White House. “It was a landslide election, and everyone knows it — especially the other side. But you have to go home now. We have to have peace.”
Members of Congress met in a joint session to count the electoral votes and affirm Joe Biden as the next president of the United States.
Trump addressed a large rally of his supporters in which he attacked Republican congressional leaders for not backing his challenge. He also pressured Vice President Mike Pence to “come through for us” by rejecting slates of electors he insisted were chosen fraudulently.
Trump offered to lead his supporters on a march to the Capitol. He instead returned to the White House, and fervent backers of the president soon stormed the proceedings. Pence was hustled off by the Secret Service, and the Capitol was locked down.
Biden urged Trump to “step up,” go on national television, and call for an end to the violent confrontation. “It's not a protest, it's an insurrection," the president-elect said.
Trump called for calm and said he didn't want anyone to get hurt, but continued to argue he had been cheated out of his reelection. Twitter flagged his statement as disputed and said it couldn't be retweeted, replied to or liked "due to risk of violence."
The president's response was unlikely to satisfy his detractors, given that he preceded his call to stand down with the same type of comments that led his supporters to breach the Capitol in the first place. "This is what the president has caused today," Sen. Mitt Romney, a Utah Republican, frequent Trump critic and 2012 GOP presidential nominee told reporters as chaos unfolded.