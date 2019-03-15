President Trump on Friday said he doesn’t see a rise in white nationalism, despite a deadly gun attack at two mosques in New Zealand that killed at least 49 people.
“I don't really, I think it’s a small group of people that have very, very serious problems,” Trump told reporters in the Oval Office when asked if he sees a rise in white nationalism. "If you look what happened in New Zealand, perhaps that’s the case. I don’t know enough about it yet."
He called the shooting a “horrible, horrible thing.”
At least 49 people were killed in an attack on two mosques in the city of Christchurch in New Zealand midday Friday.