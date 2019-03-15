Trump US Colombia
Caption +

President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with Colombian President Ivan Duque in the Oval Office of the White House, Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/ Evan Vucci)

 Evan Vucci
Show MoreShow Less

President Trump on Friday said he doesn’t see a rise in white nationalism, despite a deadly gun attack at two mosques in New Zealand that killed at least 49 people.

“I don't really, I think it’s a small group of people that have very, very serious problems,” Trump told reporters in the Oval Office when asked if he sees a rise in white nationalism. "If you look what happened in New Zealand, perhaps that’s the case. I don’t know enough about it yet."

He called the shooting a “horrible, horrible thing.”

Mosque shooter a white supremacist angry at immigrants

At least 49 people were killed in an attack on two mosques in the city of Christchurch in New Zealand midday Friday.

Read more at thehill.com.

Tags

Load comments