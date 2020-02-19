Amid a western campaign swing aimed at bolstering Republicans in Congress, President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence will both appear at a Colorado Springs campaign rally Thursday, the White House confirmed.
Many locals want President Trump to address space issues, including his creation of the Space Force. They also are hoping that Trump could deliver the military's top space unit, U.S. Space Command, to Colorado Springs on a permanent basis. While Mike Pence has appeared at many Trump rallies, his presence in Colorado Springs could signal an emphasis on space at the rally since he spent Wednesday touring a NASA facility in Virginia and has been the administration's point man on space issues.
The 5 p.m. rally is set for the Broadmoor World Arena, which was setting up an outdoor viewing screen in anticipation of an overflow crowd. Admission was on a first-come basis and tickets were available Wednesday at Trump's campaign website: www.donaldjtrump.com.
Despite an incoming snowstorm, a few locals set up tents outside the venue Wednesday afternoon so they could get prime seats. They also took to Trump's favorite social media platform Thursday.
"Hello @realDonaldTrump I can’t wait to see and support you tomorrow at the trump rally in Colorado Springs," Twitter user Johnny Cahill wrote.
The presence of Pence, who heads the administration's Space Council and was instrumental in Trump's push to create a new Space Force, and Trump's choice of a visit to Colorado Springs make it likely the president will hit on space issues during his remarks at the rally.
The Space Force, now being built at Peterson Air Force Base, was penned into existence by Trump in December.
Local leaders also hope Trump comes bearing space-themed gifts. Colorado Springs is in the running to become the permanent home of U.S. Space Command, which is now temporarily based here.
Trump could deliver the command, which oversees the space efforts of all military branches, in his speech.
Delivering Space Force could also boost Trump's efforts to hold the GOP majority in the Senate. Republican U.S. Sen. Cory Gardner is heading for a tough battle to keep his seat with former Democratic Gov. John Hickenlooper leading a pack from his party in the race.
Trump's western campaign swing this week has focused on gaining seats in the House and maintaining the GOP lead in the Senate. In addition to touting Gardner, Trump is also stumping for Arizona Republican U.S. Sen. Martha McSally.
To win statewide, Gardner would have to come up big in El Paso County, home of the state's deepest pool of Republican voters.
In 2014, Gardner won the seat by taking 62 percent of the El Paso County vote. The 70,000-vote margin Gardner picked up in El Paso County gave him a 39,000-vote win over incumbent U.S. Sen. Mark Udall.
If Gardner gets a victory to tout on the campaign trail, like the awarding of U.S. Space Command, it could boost his profile with voters here, several insiders have said.
Pence in 2017 visited space troops at Schriever Air Force Base for a briefing on military space missions.
The military's constellation of communication, missile warning and navigation satellites is controlled at Schriever, which is also home to the National Space Defense Center.